KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — As of yesterday, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has issued 496 notices under Ops Kesan 2024 against traders found to have altered their selling prices.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said traders are required to respond to the notices within the specified period with proper justification for the price changes.

“Ops Kesan 2024, which commenced on March 1, aims to ensure that traders at all levels do not take advantage of or make price changes following the increase in the service tax rate from six per cent to eight per cent.

“Since March 12, KPDN has also inspected 23,562 premises, including Ramadan and Eid bazaars nationwide, to ensure traders’ compliance with the set regulations,” he said while winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Senate today.

Advertisement

Armizan also said that the ministry received 726 complaints from consumers nationwide regarding price non-compliance issues.

“The Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 will be used to curb the actions of irresponsible traders regarding price increases throughout Ramadan and Eid, including those in Ramadan bazaars,” he said.

The sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama

Advertisement