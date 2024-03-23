SEREMBAN, March 23 — A total of 19,428 business premises were inspected throughout the country from March 12 till yesterday, with RM411,874.07 seized, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said.

He added that from the total, 81 cases of various offences were detected from 566 reports lodged by consumers.

“The offences include failure to display price tags, not using certified scales and selling imitation items,” he told reporters after having a walkabout at the Negeri Sembilan Ramadan Rahmah Bazaar at the Garden Homes (Site A) bazaar here today.

He said that the ministry would mobilise all personnel at headquarters and state to monitor and conduct enforcement, with the assistance of volunteer bodies.

Ops Pantau is aimed at monitoring business activities during Ramadan and Syawal, with focus being on bazaars, wet markets, supermarkets, grocery shops and online sales.

On drastic rise in prices at Ramadan bazaars, he urged consumers to lodge reports to his ministry if they had information on unreasonable prices of food items.

“Our inspections revealed that there are some traders selling at high prices and also at affordable prices. We have also issued notices to certain traders, which they have to respond with their cost structures that cause such high prices,” he added. — Bernama