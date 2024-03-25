KOTA KINABALU, March 25 — Two areas in Sabah recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 7am this morning.

According to the Department of Environment Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website, Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic and Kimanis recorded API readings of 136 and 118, respectively.

Meanwhile, the State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre, in a statement, said that a fire broke out at the Kayu Madang landfill, located about three kilometres from the Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic, yesterday.

It said that the Kota Kinabalu fire and rescue station received an emergency call at about 4.19pm before deploying firemen to the scene, located 28 kilometres away.

Advertisement

The operation to extinguish the fire is currently underway, and updates on its ongoing progress will be provided from time to time.

A Bernama check this morning found that the fire is still active, with plumes of black smoke polluting the air in the surrounding area. — Bernama