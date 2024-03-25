KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — A total of 509 cases of baby dumping were reported between 2018 and February this year, with investigation papers opened by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), said Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said three states recorded the highest cumulative number of cases during that period, with Selangor recording 111 cases, followed by Johor (64) and Sabah (56).

“Of the total, to date, 50 cases or 9.82 percent have been charged in the Magistrates’ Court under Section 317 of the Penal Code by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“All charges made are for cases where the suspect or perpetrator has been successfully identified, while the rest are cases where the suspect or perpetrator has yet to be identified,” she said during a Special Chambers session of the Dewan Rakyat today.

She said this in replying to a question from Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) who inquired about the statistics of infant abandonment cases between 2018 and 2024 broken down by state.

Nancy said that every investigation paper containing information and evidence referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers by the Royal Malaysia Police would be thoroughly examined by related agencies under the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM).

She said the perpetrators involved were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code or Section 307 of the Penal Code, for the offences of murder or attempted murder respectively, provided that the evidence and investigation results meet all elements of the offence stipulated under the respective sections.

Meanwhile, she said that from 2022 to 2023, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) had rescued 101 children classified as children abandoned by their mothers or fathers or guardians.

She said out of that number, four children were abandoned due to financial problems, three cases were due to family disputes, and two cases each were due to children with disabilities and children cared for by others during childhood.

“In addition, it also involved 11 cases of children abandoned because they were illegitimate, 15 cases due to parental or guardian negligence, while for the remaining 64 cases detailed information about them could not be gathered,” she said.

According to Nancy, 19 out of the 101 unfortunate children were placed under foster care by suitable parents or caregivers, while the rest were still in the process of placement under foster care or suitable parents or caregivers. — Bernama