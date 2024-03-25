KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil chided today Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Machang MP over his claims that a “draft” of allocations for Opposition constituencies exists.

He said the Cabinet has verified that there is no such draft.

“If the Machang MP doesn’t know anything, he should just keep his mouth shut,” Fahmi told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

Fahmi’s response came after Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, who is the Machang MP, alleged that Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin had received a draft of allocations from a “representative” of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

