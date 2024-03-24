KUANTAN, March 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes that the Ministry of Economy and all related ministries and agencies involved in priority projects in Pahang can give special attention and expedite the projects involved.

He said this was to ensure smooth planning and effective implementation of the development projects.

“These projects are high-impact initiatives for the people, especially the people of Pahang, and they will enjoy the benefits in the long term,” he said in his Facebook post.

Anwar, who was on a one-day working visit to Pahang today, chaired the Pahang State Development briefing that was attended by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, members of the State Executive Council and the state’s department heads.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

Various development projects, including upgrades and construction of public infrastructure and facilities in the state, encompassing aspects of transport, utilities, housing, health and education, were presented and discussed, Anwar said.

The projects include upgrading Jalan Pos Pos Sinderut and Jalan Sungai Koyan in Lipis; rural water supply projects for Kampung Kuala Sat, Kampung Pagi and areas in Hulu Tembeling, Jerantut; an elevated junction at Bukit Rangin, Jalan Kuantan-Chukai intersection, upgrading Pulau Tioman Airport in Rompin, upgrading the quarters at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, building a community college in Jelai, Lipis; and a new road from Kuala Medang to Tanjung Gahai to Bukit Kota, Lipis.

Anwar was earlier granted an audience by the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Abdulaziz before he headed to the state secretary’s office for the briefing session.

The Prime Minister also conducted a walkabout at the Taman Kerang Ramadan Bazaar and joined the Pahang-level Madani Breaking of Fast event at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Mosque, Indera Mahkota. — Bernama