KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will celebrate its 217th anniversary tomorrow and over the course of its extensive existence, the Sang Saka Biru squad has encountered numerous challenges and hardships, all in pursuit of ensuring peace and harmony in the nation.

Since the inception of the modern and systematic policing system when the Charter of Justice was introduced in Penang on March 25, 1807, the PDRM has undergone significant evolution, not only in its image and duties but also in effectively overcoming security challenges, earning it a place among the most esteemed police forces worldwide.

Despite the evolving challenges posed by contemporary crime, including cybercrime, the PDRM remains steadfastly prepared, relying on the expertise and adaptability of its officers and members to combat threats to the country’s peace and well-being.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain acknowledges that the advancement of technology and the digital age pose a unique challenge for Sang Saka Biru, particularly in his effort to equip his officers and members to deal with the crimes of the new era.

To address this, he highlighted PDRM’s commitment to enhancing the intellectual aptitude and image of its personnel through courses, seminars and continuous training in areas such as law, sociology, psychology, criminal analysis, and professional ethics.

“To face the current challenges, PDRM is constantly changing, including leveraging technology to enhance service delivery and maintain public order. This involves the use of body-worn cameras, data analytics platforms, and mobile apps like Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) to facilitate crime reporting and emergency responses.

“The use of such technology is important to increase the public’s trust in the force, in addition to enabling it to address various negative accusations related to integrity issues,” he told Bernama in conjunction with the 217th Police Day.

In addition to addressing cybercrime, Razarudin emphasised the pressing need for PDRM to deal with integrity issues and the behaviour of certain officers and members who fail to adhere to the law and exhibit irresponsible conduct while performing their duties.

He expressed concern that such issues have somewhat eroded the public’s trust in the security forces, despite the fact that only a small fraction of PDRM personnel are causing trouble.

Taking the issue seriously, the IGP consistently issues warnings and reminders to PDRM personnel, stressing the importance of avoiding behaviour that could tarnish the security forces’ image and result in disciplinary or legal action.

At the same time, Razarudin said various efforts were being carried out, including cultivating transparency and accountability, effective communication, education and public awareness, to foster a positive change in the relationship between PDRM and the public over the next five years.

“The police always strive to build strong relationships with the local community by implementing initiatives such as security awareness programmes, dialogue sessions, and collaborative projects that aim to strengthen trust and cooperation between the law enforcement agency and the community.

“By adopting this approach, the PDRM can project a more positive image as a knowledgeable, integrity-driven team that is committed to maintaining the safety and harmony of the community in line with this year’s Police Day celebration theme, ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’,” he said.

In addition, Razarudin said PDRM is providing its personnel with continuous training and educational programmes on cultural sensitivity, human rights and effective communication techniques to ensure they can interact with the community in a positive and ethical manner.

He said that PDRM also encouraged community participation in public safety programmes like the Police Volunteer Reserve, Voluntary Patrol Scheme, SUKSIS Corps for students, town hall sessions, and open dialogues between the police and the local community.

In conjunction with the 217th Police Day tomorrow, which will be celebrated simultaneously nationwide, Razaruddin reminded PDRM officers and members to continue to deliver exceptional service to both the community and the country.

“PDRM is a noble service, and I urge all police personnel to make their best effort to safeguard this honour.

“Instil strong integrity and unwavering dedication to serving the country; a trustworthy nation begins with each individual within it,” he said. — Bernama