KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — A Level 2 heatwave hit Perlis today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Based on the daily hot weather data shared by the department on Facebook, a Level 2 heatwave occurs when the daily maximum temperature reaches 37 to 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

MetMalaysia also identified 12 areas in the Peninsula under Level 1 (alert) namely, Langkawi, Pokok Sena, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kuala Muda, Pendang and Kota Setar in Kedah as well as Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar and Kinta in Perak.

Level 1 refers to the daily maximum temperatures of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

MetMalaysia previously announced that Malaysia is in the final phase of the Northeast Monsoon, which typically sees the northern parts of the Peninsula experiencing fewer clouds and less rainfall, resulting in hotter and drier weather.

Due to the El Nino phenomenon, which is raising global temperatures, the department also expects daily maximum temperatures in the country to be higher in most places. — Bernama

