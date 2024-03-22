SHAH ALAM, March 22 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today announced a special Aidilfitri aid of one month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,000 for civil servants in the state, to be paid on April 8.

He said they include civil servants under the administration of the Selangor State Secretary (SUK) and permanent federal civil servants serving in departments under the SUK.

“In addition, community leaders such as chairmen and secretaries of the village community management councils (MPKK), as well as supervisors of Wanita Berdaya Selangor and Penggerak Belia Selangor centres will receive a special payment of one month’s allowance.

“Mosque officials such as nazir, imam rawatib, siak and muezzin, as well as guru rakyat under the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) will receive a special assistance of RM500,” he said at the Mahabbah Ramadan Madani programme here.

Advertisement

Amirudin said the special assistance will involve financial implications of approximately RM45 million. — Bernama

Advertisement