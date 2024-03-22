PUTRAJAYA, March 22 ― The 10 per cent surcharge on express bus fares during the festive season is justified by taking into account several aspects including additional bus service capacity and payment for bus hire, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Explaining the justification for the surcharge rate, he said if the bus company did not charge the 10 per cent, they will not be able to increase the number of buses according to the needs of the public during the festive season or will not be able to pay salaries or allowances to bus drivers.

“The 10 per cent surcharge increase is not a new thing but has been implemented in the past 20 years during the festive season, which is (allowed) a week before and a week after the festival day.

“If surcharges are not allowed, maybe (bus) capacity will decrease and there will be no additional services,” he said in a press conference here today.

This follows the dissatisfaction expressed by customers on the increase in express bus fares and claimed that it burdened the people.

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) on March 13 announced that the express bus fares in the economy service category had increased by 10 per cent in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration from April 4 to 17.

APAD said the Cabinet had approved a festive season surcharge of RM0.009 per kilometre and the implementation of the surcharge will increase the express bus fare of the category to RM0.102 per km compared to the normal fare of RM0.093 per km.

However, Loke said the public can file a complaint with APAD if there is a company that charges unreasonable fares.

Meanwhile, he said heavy vehicles are banned on the road two days before and after Hari Raya Aidilfitri which is on April 8 and 9 and April 12 and 13 and the details will be announced later. ― Bernama