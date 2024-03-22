SHAH ALAM, March 22 ― The Selangor government will call the management of KK Mart convenience stores over the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” at one of its outlets in Petaling Jaya that caused controversy recently.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said KK Mart must give a detailed explanation to the state government regarding the incident deemed insulting to Islam.

“We will call the management of KK Mart for an explanation of the issue.

“They must be held responsible and must also ensure that no other items (sold in their outlets) can stir anger and hurt the feelings of Muslims,” he told reporters after attending the Mahabbah Ramadan Madani programme with Selangor civil servants here today.

Amirudin said the state government would also conduct further inspections of other retail outlets and convenience stores to ensure no more sales of socks bearing the word “Allah” in Selangor.

He said the inspections involving enforcement teams under State Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah and the Rural Development, Unity and Consumer Committee chairman, were deemed necessary following reports that the socks were also found available in Johor.

“We want to ensure that there will be no more cases of such socks being sold in the market, and if found, stern action will be taken,” he said.

Amirudin also reminded all parties to respect the sensitivities of the multi-races and multi-religious society, with the government not compromising on enforcing the law for the harmony of the state. ― Bernama