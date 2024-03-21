GEORGE TOWN, March 21 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) is committed to reducing the adverse effects of climate change by adopting programmes that address its environmental and social dimensions in urban areas.

MBPP mayor Datuk A. Rajendran said the Penang Nature Based Climate Adaptation Programme (PNBCAP) was approved by the World Bank Adaptation Fund in February 2022 at a total cost of US$10 million (RM47 million), and will be implemented together with the Penang Department of Irrigation and Drainage and Think City Sdn Bhd.

“MBPP’s portion of the fund is about US$3.525 million, which will be paid in six tranches. We received the first tranche, amounting to US$350,000, last year.

“The PNBCAB is a comprehensive and collaborative effort incorporating a diverse set of components to address both the environmental and social dimensions of climate change in Penang’s urban fabric to create a green, low-urban heat and low-carbon environment,” he told reporters here today.

For the Council, he said the location selected for PNBCAP is within the George Town UNESCO World Heritage Site, which extends from the North Coastal areas to Weld Quay, Beach Street, Chulia Street and Union Street.

A pilot project, Union Square, started in October 2023 and is on track for completion in June this year.

He added that the public is welcome to participate in this process and give their feedback on initiatives that could be undertaken to reduce the effects of climate change.

Rajendran said MBPP has set up information and display centres at several locations, including The Brown Gallery, Town Hall, Komtar level 3, Gurney Plaza and Queensbay Mall.

Also present was the state executive councillor for Infrastructure, Transportation and Digital Zairil Khir Johari. — Bernama