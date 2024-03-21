KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 21 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh announced today that the ministry is mulling a collaboration with university consultant and enrolment platform Uni Enrol Sdn Bhd to list Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes on their site.

Yeoh disclosed that some Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers who do not qualify for university opt to work immediately because they are unaware of other opportunities and that this collaboration may alleviate the issue.

“We are seeing how we could partner with them (Uni Enrol) so we can list down our National Youth Skills Institute, our TVET centres in their platform,” the minister said at a press conference today.

The platform provides consultation to school leavers on their opportunities based on their exam results including placement and scholarships worth RM25 million this year.

Advertisement

In Uni Enrol’s 7th scholar search roadshow launch, its CEO Rickson Khaw said that there are scholarships for sports, students from low-income families, and disabled persons that many are not aware of and the platform will guide them to identify such scholarships.

Yeoh said that such a platform would ease the burden on MPs shoulders.

“I believe this platform will greatly help MPs too because every time there will be students who come, parents who ask how they can find scholarships. This platform will ease the work of MPs,” she said.

Advertisement

Since its inception in 2018, more than 5,000 students have secured scholarships worth a total of RM60 million.

The platform currently partners with telecommunications service provider Yoodoo, technology giant Samsung and scholarship foundation Yayasan Tunku Abdul Rahman.

Uni Enrol is an online university enrolment program and education consultant for students wishing to pursue higher education locally and abroad.