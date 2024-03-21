KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 ― The European Union’s (EU) discrimination against palm oil produced by Malaysia is among the focus at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, the matter will be raised by Teresa Kok (PH-Seputeh) to the Minister of Plantation and Commodities during the Minister's Question Time.

Kok wants to know whether the decision of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) panel against Malaysia's appeal regarding the EU's discrimination against palm oil still allows the EU to implement the Delegated Act that bans palm oil as a biofuel by 2030.

Advertisement

At the same session, Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar) will ask the Minister of Youth and Sports regarding the government's stance on the offer for the country to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games following the decision by Victoria, Australia, to withdraw from hosting it last year due to increased costs.

During the question and answer session, Kok is also on the list with a question to the Home Minister about the number of police personnel who have been imposed disciplinary action since December 2022 and the complaints received by the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) since it began operation.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting today will also discuss efforts by the Ministry of Finance to regulate the amount of health insurance premiums by insurance companies.

Advertisement

The matter will be raised by Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) also during the question and answer session.

The question and answer session will continue with the debate on the Police (Amendment) Bill 2024 and then the winding up by the home minister.

Also listed in the agenda of the meeting is the tabling for the second reading of the Malaysian Highway Board (Incorporation) (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament is scheduled for 19 days until March 27. ― Bernama