KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Dewan Rakyat today approved the Supplementary Supply Bill (2023) 2024 involving the withdrawal of a sum of money not exceeding RM23,479,669,350 from the Consolidated Fund for additional expenses for services in 2023.

The bill was approved with a majority voice after it was debated by government and opposition Members of Parliament (MPs).

Yesterday, the bill was tabled for the second reading by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

The additional allocations were sought for the use of Treasury General Services amounting to RM14,486,540,550, Statutory Funds (RM4,204,668,800), Education Ministry (MoE, RM1,973,724,300) and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (RM1,174,138,000).

The allocations are also for the Health Ministry (MoH, RM687,892,500), Defence Ministry (RM410,530,750), Election Commission (RM300,000,000), Public Service Department (RM153,263,900), Housing and Local Government Ministry (RM56,910,550), and Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS, RM32,000,000).

Winding up the debate on behalf of KBS, Minister Hannah Yeoh said the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) is developing a long-term business plan to further intensify the organisation of various events at the location.

She said the business plan is expected to be tabled to the ministry in the fourth quarter of this year.

“This year Rakan Muda (programme) received a RM20 million budget covering 10 lifestyles and one of them is Rakan Litar. SIC has been entrusted by KBS to organise more events not only of international stature but also to open up the place to youths who perhaps could not afford to rent the space previously.

“We are studying the business module for using the location for different events, and I have also introduced SIC to ambassadors for them to rent the many facilities available for holding corporate meetings,” she added.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, when winding up the debate for MoH, said the additional allocations were required to meet the unexpected surge in global prices of pharmaceutical products like medicines and vaccines caused by high demand after the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the prices also surged following the withdrawal of pharmaceutical products from the Approved Products Purchase List (APPL) after the expiry of the privatisation concession contract for Pharmaniaga’s medical laboratory and store on June 30, 2023.

“After the contract expired, prices surged fivefold through procurement by either open tender or price quotation. For example, the cost of steroid inhalers surged more than 50 per cent, and vaccines 200 per cent,” he said.

He did not rule out the possibility that the extra allocations are required to cover an increase in patients at public health facilities due to the existence of certain epidemics.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh, when winding up the debate for MOE, said the ministry had approved the construction of 26 new schools this year in a bid to reduce student density. The move will benefit more than 50,000 students and 3,000 teachers.

He said this is a long-term effort because normally only eight to 10 new schools would be approved for construction each year.

“MOE welcomes initiatives by the private sector to build schools through corporate social responsibility (CSR), especially those near housing developments,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit again tomorrow. — Bernama