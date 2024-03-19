TUMPAT, March 19 — The family of a nursing student has appealed to the public to help find their daughter, Nor Diana Mohd Najib, 21, feared missing since Feb 29 in Alor Star, Kedah.

Nor Diana's mother Maznah Ismail, 44, said they realised Nor Diana, the second of four children, was missing after allegedly spending the night at her adoptive sister's house in Alor Setar after returning home on semester break.

She said her daughter was a nursing diploma student from the Institut Latihan Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia Alor Setar, Kedah, and she did not have a boyfriend.

"On Feb 29, I received a WhatsApp from Nor Diana saying that she was on holiday and would return to our home but until now, I have not received any response or call from her.

"Earlier when I spoke to her, she said she was at the house of her adoptive sister 'Ika' whom she befriended on Instagram, but she did not clearly say where she was staying," Maznah told reporters at the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad quarters in Jalan Stesen Keretapi Tumpat today.

According to her, Nor Diana is a first-semester student who has only been away from home for the first time since two months ago.

Meanwhile, Nor Diana's father Mohd Najib Hussin,46, a KTMB employee, said he lodged two police reports at the Tumpat district police headquarters (IPD) on March 6 and 9. He said the case has been referred to the IPD Kota Setar, Kedah and he has not received any positive news about Nor Diana. — Bernama

