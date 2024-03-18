KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Umno vice president Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy has hit out at former Penang deputy chief minister P. Ramasamy for making misleading statements on the issue of political betrayal.

Malaysiakini reported Wan Rosdy as saying that it was better for Ramasamy to remain silent as he was not qualified to talk about betrayal.

He said it was Ramasamy who left DAP and started a new party after not being listed as a candidate in the previous general election (GE15).

Wan Rosdy, who is the Pahang menteri besar, said that he was compelled to critique Ramasamy’s statement on the issue of betrayal within parties as voiced by Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki yesterday.

“After examining the statement, I feel Ramasamy is better off keeping quiet and enjoying retirement rather than commenting on the issue of betrayal because he betrayed his party when he announced his exit from DAP on August 10 last year.

“His actions were done after he was not listed as a candidate in the Penang state election last year.

“After that, he announced the establishment of a new party, the United People’s Party of Malaysia (Urimai) on November 27 last year,” Wan Rosdy was quoted saying.

The Umno leader was responding to Ramasamy who criticised Asyraf for claiming that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) was “born out of betrayal”.

It was reported that Ramasamy reminded Asyraf that PKR, which is Umno’s new ally, was also “born from the same DNA”.

Ramasamy, a former Penang state assemblyman, also added that Umno is not a noble party to talk about betrayal.

Meanwhile, the report also quoted Wan Rosdy as saying that people can judge for themselves who Ramasamy really is.

He alleged that Ramasamy was issuing misleading statements to the people to gain cheap publicity for his benefit.

“He should realise that Umno’s cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and other parties is to create stability in this country, as what the Yang di-Pertuan Agong decreed after GE15,” said Wan Rosdy.

Ramasamy was formerly the Perai assemblyman and Batu Kawan MP under DAP.

He served as the Penang deputy chief minister II since 2008 before he was dropped as a candidate in the August state elections.

Ramasamy subsequently quit DAP but stressed that it was not because he was dropped as a candidate, but due to his unhappiness with the party’s leadership.