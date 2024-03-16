HAMBURG, March 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today met top executives of Holland-based semiconductor company Nexperia BV, including its chief executive officer Xuezheng Zhang, at this German port city.

Others were Nexperia’s chief financial officer and managing director Nexperia Germany, Stefan Tilger, chief operations officer Achim Kempe, chief corporate affairs Jean-Pierre Kempeneers and senior director, head of advocacy and alliances, Hannes Van Raemdonck.

Also present during the 50-minute meeting was Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) chief executive officer Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz.

Nexperia BV has a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia, Nexperia Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which is expanding its presence in Malaysia with its latest facility in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

During a ground breaking ceremony in 2021, it was reported that by 2026, Nexperia Malaysia is looking to invest an additional RM1.6 billion in building, equipment and automation in Malaysia.

Nexperia is among the leading players in the high-volume production of essential semiconductors and components that are utilised in a variety of electronic designs.

Its extensive product-portfolio includes diodes, transistors and electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection devices as well as analogue and logic integrated circuits.

Anwar arrived in Berlin on March 10 for a six-day official visit to the third largest economy in the world.

During his stay in Berlin, Anwar held talks with his German counterpart Chancellor Olaf Scholz besides paying a courtesy call on President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

He also visited the Siemens Energy plant in Huttenstrabe before engaging more than 35 captains of industry and potential investors from Europe at a business roundtable meeting. — Bernama