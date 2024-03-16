KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella is supposed to make a stop in Malaysia next week. It would be his first official visit to Malaysia since taking over the CEO role from Steve Ballmer 10 years ago but we have just gotten word from the company that his visit to Kuala Lumpur has since been postponed.

Microsoft Build: AI Day KL has been postponed

As noted before, Satya is supposed to deliver the opening keynote at the Microsoft Build: AI Day KL next Wednesday, March 20. However, the event has since been postponed to a later date.

Microsoft didn’t provide any explanations behind the postponement of Microsoft Build: AI Day KL although the company said that it is “actively working” to obtain a new date for the event. It is unknown at the moment whether Satya will still make an appearance on the new date.

Other Microsoft Build: AI Day locations in Southeast Asia are affected too

Meanwhile, Satya will not be making appearances in Jakarta and Bangkok as well. Just like the Kuala Lumpur stops, we have confirmed with Microsoft’s representative that the Microsoft Build: AI Day for both cities have been postponed indefinitely too.

The Microsoft Build: AI Day has been described as a platform to provide developers, data scientists, and technologists the opportunity to learn about the latest innovations and opportunities within the AI space.

Aside from the keynote by Satya, the KL edition of the event is said to feature panel discussions, tech demos, and hackathons. A long list of related technologies will be featured at the one-day event which one can register to attend for free including Azure OpenAI Service, Azure AI, Azure ML, Azure Kubernetes Service, Copilot, and GPT-4. —