LABUAN, March 16 — A total of 75 students from primary and secondary schools in this duty-free island were recipients of a cash contribution as part of the Back-to-School programme.

The programme was a collaboration between the Department of Federal Territories (JWP), Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP), and Pusat Pungutan Zakat (PPZ).

Labuan Corporation (LC) deputy chairman Simsudin Sidek emphasised the significance of these contributions, aimed at alleviating the financial strain faced in preparing their children for the new school term.

“The JWP has allocated RM50,000 to assist 500 students, complemented by contributions of RM25,000 each from YWP and PPZ, aiding an additional 250 students,” Simsudin said during the presentation ceremony at Tiara Hotel tonight.

He said the selection process of eligible students was conducted in collaboration with the Labuan Education Department, ensuring the aid reaches those most in need.

“This annual Back-to-School programme serves as a beacon of hope for underprivileged students, providing essential support as they embark on their educational journey,” Simsudin said. — Bernama

