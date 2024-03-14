KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Amendments to the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) for the First Regulatory Period (RP1) starting on June 1 will only involve the adjustment of Asean PSC rates and destinations beyond Asean, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the Asean destination flight rate will be adjusted as an international PSC rate with a single charge amounting to RM73 for KL International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and RM50 for KLIA Terminal 2 and other airports.

“This is because the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) can find no other countries that charge reduced fees for Asean, including neighbouring countries such as Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia,” he said at the AirAsia X Kuala Lumpur-Almaty launch ceremony at KLIA Terminal 2 today.

Current PSC rates for Asean and non-Asean destinations are at RM35 and RM73 respectively.

Advertisement

He said Mavcom has already consulted with the airlines and the Transport Ministry where this coordination rate is something that is necessary.

“Also, it is important to highlight that there is no increase in the PSC rate for the domestic sector which is RM11 and the international sector also remains at RM73,” he said.

Mavcom has announced amendments to PSC rates for RP1 starting from June 1, 2024 to December 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Regarding the PSC transfer for RP1, Loke said it is a new charge but only involves passengers who use another airport to the KLIA and then to another airport.

“We have to understand that this airport charge is only charged from where the passengers leave and when they arrive, there is no charge.

“For example, passengers flying from London to Malaysia will be charged in London but not paid to our airport.

“If the passenger is transiting at KLIA to Australia for example, we do not have a charge presently and offer facilities to these transit passengers without charge,” he said.

Therefore, he said the new PSC rate for the transfer had been approved.

He said the ministry will also minimise the impact on domestic passengers and it only involves international transit passengers.

He added that the ministry will detail the charge rates for domestic passengers who transit to take international flights, and this will be announced in the near future. — Bernama