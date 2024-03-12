KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Batik Air assures its passengers that tickets issued before the revised Passenger Service Charges (PSC) take effect on June 1, 2024, will be based on the current PSC rates.

In a statement today, the airline said this will be applicable even if the travel occurs on or after June 1, 2024.

Batik Air said it acknowledged the announcement by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) regarding revisions to the PSC, effective from June 1, 2024.

Chief executive officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said the airline supports the importance of these PSC revisions as essential investments needed to facilitate the ongoing expansion of airport infrastructure crucial for supporting the growth of the Malaysian aviation sector.

“With the increased rates that apply to passengers at KLIA, we hope for an elevated standard of services for the use of the facilities and hope to see issues such as congestion addressed to offer an excellent passenger touchpoint experience.

“At Batik Air, we remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences for our customers, and we trust that this initiative will contribute positively to the industry’s growth and development,” he added. — Bernama

