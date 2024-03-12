KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has announced revisions to the passenger service charges (PSC) for the First Regulatory Period (RP1), spanning from June 1, 2024 to December 31, 2026.

In a statement today, Mavcom said the newly revised PSC rates range between RM7 and RM73 for RP1 payable by passengers departing from and transferring through Malaysia and they include a security charge for the provision of security services at airports.

The commission is maintaining the domestic departure PSC at RM11 at all airports except Senai International Airport.

For international travel, the Asean and beyond Asean PSC have been unified into a single international departure PSC of RM73 for KL International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, and RM50 for KLIA Terminal 2 and other airports.

Currently, the Asean and beyond Asean PSC rates are RM35 and RM73, respectively.

Mavcom is also introducing a transfer PSC across all airports. The rate for domestic travel through all airports is RM7 while the rates are RM42 for international travel through KLIA Terminal 1 and RM29 for international travel through KLIA Terminal 2 and other airports.

The commission said it has allowed other airports not operated by subsidiaries of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd and Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd), namely the Senai International Airport (JHB), Kerteh Airport (KTE), and Tanjung Manis Airport (TGC), to propose tariffs for RP1 to the Mavcom.

It said both KTE and TGC have opted to adopt the rates recommended by the commission, while JHB has opted to implement a separate rate structure of between RM10 and RM50 for domestic and international travel from or through JHB.

Mavcom said this revision falls under Mavcom’s responsibility for the economic regulation of the Aviation Services Charges (ASC) in Malaysia, under section 46 of the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015 [Act 771], which includes the power to set aviation services charges such as the PSC, aircraft landing and parking charges, among others.

Executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said the revised PSC was the cornerstone of the commission’s strategy to safeguard consumer welfare, support a sustainable and resilient recovery and ensure the aviation sector’s financial stability while adapting to evolving market conditions.

“The PSC tariff announced today reflects the feedback from various stakeholders, aiming to support the industry’s long-term viability, recovery and competitiveness.

“By prioritising stability, we have introduced measures to ensure that these rates do not burden passengers, thereby invigorating travel demand and ensuring airport operators maintain financial viability,” he said.

As outlined in the Gazette under the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Aviation Services Charges) Regulations 2016, the PSC applies to departing and transferring domestic and international passengers at all national airports.

Those who wish for more information on the PSC and other ASCs may visit www.mavcom.my. — Bernama