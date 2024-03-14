BERLIN, March 14 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at the Berlin Station here to deliver a keynote address at the annual SME Future Day 2024 (Mittelstand).

Before delivering his speech at the largest SME event in Germany, Anwar met Robert Habeck, German Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

Anwar was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Senator Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Held at the Berlin Station and organised by the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW), the SME Day brings together about 5,000 SMEs as well as prominent government and corporate figures.

Six Malaysian companies are taking part in the exhibition here through the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development (MECD).

The companies are Marniq Bersatu Sdn Bhd, Primelux Energy Sdn Bhd, Ade Azhar Trading Sdn Bhd, 59Kopa Sdn Bhd, Marrybrown and Old Town White Coffee.

The event provides a venue for networking and discussion between corporate and political decision-makers. ― Bernama