PUTRAJAYA, March 14 — The Court of Appeal here today upheld the death sentence of six men convicted of murdering Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais nine years ago.

They are a former pathologist, Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran, 61; money lender, S. Ravi Chandran, 53; and four unemployed, R. Dinishwaran, 32; AK Thinesh Kumar, 31; M. Vishwanath, 34; and S. Nimalan, 31.

A three-judge panel consisting of Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and Datuk Azmi Ariffin unanimously dismissed the appeal filed by the six men to set aside the decision of the High Court on July 10, 2020, which convicted and sentenced them to death for the murder.

Advertisement

In the court's decision, Judge Hadhariah said after examining all the grounds of judgment by the High Court judge and the evidence presented in court, the Court of Appeal found that the High Court judge did not err in terms of law and facts.

“The conviction imposed (against the six men) by the High Court was correct,” she said.

Judge Hadhariah said the murder was carefully planned and the condition of the body when it was found showed the cruelty of all the accused.

Advertisement

On July 10, 2020, the High Court sentenced the six men to death after finding them guilty of killing Morais.

They were charged with killing Morais, 55, at a location along Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya between 7am and 8pm on September 4, 2015.

The deceased was reported missing on the date in question and was last seen leaving the condominium in a Proton Perdana car from Menara Duta, Kuala Lumpur, to his office at the Attorney General's Chambers in Putrajaya.

His body was found in a drum filled with concrete at Persiaran Subang Mewah, Subang Jaya, on September 16 of the same year. ― Bernama