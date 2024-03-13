SEREMBAN, March 13 — A resort manager was fined RM2,500 by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to three charges of keeping protected wildlife without a licence and permit.

On the first count, Jefri Ramli, 50, was fined RM500, or in default, a month’s jail. On the second and third counts, he was fined RM1,000 each, or face one month in jail, respectively.

He was charged with keeping three stone magpies at a premises in Jalan Bukit Putus Lama, here on September 12, 2019 at 6.30pm in accordance with Section 60(1)(a) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716).

On the second and third counts, the accused was charged with keeping a Spiny Hill tortoise and an immature Lar gibbon at the same location, time and date, in accordance with Section 68(1)(a) and Section 69(1) of the same act.

Meanwhile, another man, Mohd Rosli Amat, 53, was also fined RM1,000 in the same court after pleading guilty to possessing the head and meat of a deer weighing 1.4 kilogrammes at an unnumbered residence in Johol on March 12, 2021 at 10.45am. — Bernama

