PUTRAJAYA, March 13 — Express bus fares in the economy service category will increase by 10 per cent starting from April 4 to 17, during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, said the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

In a statement, APAD stated that the Cabinet has approved a festive season surcharge of RM0.009 per kilometre, which increases fares under the category to RM0.102 per kilometre compared to RM0.093 per kilometre before.

APAD also announced that the Temporary Operator Licence (LPS) application had been opened for express bus services in conjunction with Hari Raya, which is scheduled on April 10 and 11.

It called on eligible bus operators to apply from March 11 until April 2, adding that the licence validity for all approved applications is from April 4 to 17.

Advertisement

“This move is to ensure sufficient express buses that can accommodate the increase in passengers returning to their hometowns in conjunction with the festive season,” read the statement.

To be eligible, express bus operators must comply with the policies, express bus licence class specifications, vehicle age limit not exceeding 10 years and be equipped with the global positioning system.

“Applications are limited to economic services only,” it said, adding that express buses and stage buses that exceed the age limit but have been approved under the Puspakom VR1 Special Report (Code 9009) can apply.

Advertisement

It said that complete applications can be submitted at all APAD region offices and counters at the Road Transport Department (JPJ) Office.

In the same development, APAD urged all operators to provide quality services, adhere to fare and travel schedules, ensure bus drivers comply with regulations and secure users’ safety.

It stressed those found violating the prescribed conditions are liable for action under the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715). — Bernama