KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) is targeting a daily average of 200,000 light rail transit (LRT) users on the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line by the end of 2024.

Rapid Rail said today that the projection compares with 155,000 passengers last year, following this year’s re-opening of the route between Masjid Jamek Station and Bandaraya Station at 6am today.

“Simultaneously with the re-opening of the route between the two stations, the frequency of trains at peak times returned to normal with a waiting time of three minutes for the Central Business District (CBD) and six minutes outside the Central Business District (non-CBD) with the operation of 37 trains,” according to the statement.

It also said that the re-opening of the route was made after receiving approval from the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) based on the evaluation and inspection carried out after completion of year-long repairs.

“The repair process was fully completed last December 30 and inspection and verification was done by the consulting engineer in addition to a series of tests and comprehensive monitoring was carried out from January 1 to February 16 (yesterday),” according to the statement.

The route between Masjid Jamek Station and Bandaraya Station was closed since January 27 last year for safety reasons due to damage to the viaduct and the tracks near Bandaraya Station.

According to the statement, works to repair the damage started on March 17 last year involving two phases including work supporting the flyover at P163, P164 and P165 and returning the damaged structure to its original position.

Rapid Rail hopes that the movement of passengers will be facilitated aside from an increase in commuters while economic activity along the route will be robust again.

“Rapid Rail would like to record its gratitude to loyal LRT users for their continued patience and support during the closure of this line,” according to the statement. — Bernama