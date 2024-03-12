SHAH ALAM, March 12 — A contractor was fined RM30,000 and one day in jail by the Sessions Court here today for submitting false documents concerning renovation work of dilapidated houses under the Urban Poverty Eradication Programme (PPKB) three years ago.

The document is to make claims worth RM73,590 at a government agency in 2021.

Judge Datuk Anita Harun meted out the sentence against Muhammad Hafizul Akmal Hasbulah, 33, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with using fake invoices as genuine of four companies, namely Azam Enterprise, Rezeki SAA Enterprise, FZ Sinar Resources and an affiliated company, IRQHA Resources, to claim payments for work to the Sabak Bernam District Council (MDSB).

Muhammad Hafizul Akmal, of Tuntas Civil Engineering Sdn Bhd, which belonged to his father, also pleaded guilty to a charge of submitting a false photo report that was confirmed not to be the real house for Asri Al Razzaq Enterprise.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mohd Aliff Shaharuzman prosecuted, while lawyer Muhammad Affendy Mohd Yusop, represented Muhammad Hafizul Akmal. — Bernama

