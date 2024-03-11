IPOH, March 11 — Mydin hypermarket in Manjoi is closed from today until further notice following a fire last night, according to Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad.

In a statement on its Facebook page today, Mydin Malaysia informed that as an alternative, customers can visit the Mydin Meru Raya or Mydin Gopeng branches.

“Any inconvenience is very much regretted and thank you for your cooperation. For inquiries, please contact the Customer Service hotline at 1-300-30-8786,” the statement read.

Advertisement

At the same time, the hypermarket management also stated that Mydin Manjoi will resume operations after obtaining approval and clearance from the fire department.

The hypermarket was reported to have caught fire at around 7pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, when contacted, said the firefighters are still carrying out firefighting operations through overhaul work to ensure that the remaining embers of the fire are completely extinguished.

Advertisement

“We completely extinguished the fire by 4 am this morning, but there are embers that can cause the fire to re-ignite. That’s what we aim to address,” he said, adding that about 30 firefighters were involved in the operations this morning, apart from the 10-member forensic team. — Bernama