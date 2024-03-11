KUALA LANGAT, March 11 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will be restructuring high-density schools in the country to ensure comfort and a more conducive learning environment for the students.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that the process of restructuring of such schools will be promptly carried out by the District Education Offices (PPD) and State Education Departments (JPN).

She said the restructuring was also necessary to avoid overcrowding following the increased enrolment of students in schools (for the 2024/2025 academic session).

“The enrolment of pupils into Year One this year, for example, is very high and this, in some way, shows our fruitful commitment to ensuring that our children attend schools,” she told reporters after checking out the first day of the 2024/2025 school session at Sekolah Kebangsaan Saujana Putra here today.

On the teacher capacity for the 2024/2025 academic session, Fadhlina said that, as of now, the number of teachers is adequate, and any arising shortages will be promptly addressed as needed.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the MOE informed that a total of five million students enrolled in schools this year, from preschool to Form Five nationwide, with Selangor having the highest enrolment rate at 927,528 students.

Of the total, it said 466,799 pupils enrolled into Year One, while 478,594 students enrolled into Form One.

“For this academic session, the Federal Territory of Labuan has the lowest number of student registrations, with only 1,700 enrolled into Year One, and 1,600 into Form One,” the statement added. — Bernama