KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today urged Malaysian Muslims to take advantage of this year’s Ramadan to strengthen brotherhood, mend relationships and preserve unity.

Wishing all Muslims in Malaysia a blessed fasting month starting tomorrow, Ahmad Zahid, who is also rural and regional development minister, said Ramadan is a month filled with blessings and mercy, offering various opportunities to experience piety and seek forgiveness from Allah SWT.

“Ahlan wa sahlan...Marhaban ya Ramadan... Let us welcome Ramadan with pure hearts, clear minds and righteous deeds. May this month of Ramadan bring goodness, well-being and forgiveness to all of us,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Yesterday, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced that Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting tomorrow (March 12). — Bernama

