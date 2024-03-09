KEPALA BATAS, March 9 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he has been continuously engaging with the party’s grassroots nationwide to address their concerns and strengthen the party.

Ahmad Zahid said he was doing this in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s wish that Barisan Nasional (BN) through Umno would regain the support of Malay voters.

“I have been conducting this tour of the grassroots since October last year and the response has been overwhelming. They crave current information and I provide explanations, albeit not in detail, outlining several issues of concern to them.

Advertisement

“The perception has improved (towards the unity government) although issues have often been hurled against this government under Anwar. But I feel confident with the two-thirds majority (support) in Parliament (for Unity Government),” he said today.

He told reporters this after the Umno President’s Tour of Grassroots with the Kepala Batas division here, which was also attended by Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Penang Umno chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir.

On another matter, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said the first post-Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 (KEB 2024) meeting would be held on Monday involving the cluster chairmen.

Advertisement

Ahmad Zahid, who is Bumiputera Economic Council Steering Committee chairman, said KEB 2024 had shown the government’s commitment to implementing all appropriate resolutions without having to set up new agencies.

“We strengthen existing agencies and for any programmes that have been cancelled, such as the Bumiputera Participation Unit, we have established the Bumiputera Empowerment Unit so that the Bumiputera agenda can be implemented without neglecting equitability among ethnicities in our country,” he said.

KEB 2024, organised by the Economy Ministry and the Rural and Regional Development Ministry through the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) from February 29 to March 2, was held to set the direction, policy and new approaches for the Bumiputera empowerment agenda.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said the next Unity Government Convention would be held after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“After the one in Perak received an extraordinary response, we want to organise it in other states. We are proposing to hold the Unity Government Convention during Syawal month in Penang,” he said.

The Unity Government Convention held in Perak in January was attended by more than 1,500 delegates representing the state Pakatan Harapan and BN. — Bernama