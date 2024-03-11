KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development and the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities are preparing a Cabinet paper to address various problems plaguing rubber smallholders in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that among the issues which will be raised in the Cabinet paper are Pestalotiopsis leaf fall disease (PLFD), lack of manpower and areas of rubber plantations which are not being tapped nationwide.

“There are about 420,000 hectares (of rubber plantations) which are not tapped. I also met with the association of smallholders, and we discussed some new methods of how to address the issues, including the floor price of rubber.

“Although the government has increased the floor price of rubber higher than the previous year, I think we should do something because imported latex alone reaches RM6 billion a year, while we are the largest producer of natural rubber,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the minister of rural and regional development, said this when winding up the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address for his ministry, in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He is also of the view that a new technology and marketing approach also needs to be done so that the plight of rubber smallholders in this country can be addressed.

Earlier, Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PN-Paser Puteh), when interjecting, asked the government to take a special approach, so that the country’s rubber production and needs can be met accordingly, considering that there are a handful of rubber smallholders who are forced to cut down rubber trees and cultivate other plants when the PLFD attacks their crops.

Ahmad Zahid said that an area of 63,239.80 hectares of rubber trees, owned by smallholders across the country, were identified as being infected with PLFD.

“The Rubber Industry Smallholder Development Authority (Risda) has played a role in implementing the PLFD treatment and prevention programme, by spraying chemicals four rounds a year,” he said.

In the meantime, he said that the Community Development Department (Kemas) always supports good governance by focusing on the government of the day in providing services to the community and target groups, especially in rural areas.

“In this case, we act professionally and we know that the important thing is to focus on the development of the mind, morals and religious education of these children who are at the preschool level, whether it is a kindergarten or a nursery,” he said, responding to allegations that Kemas was used to political purpose.

Regarding the issue of Felda settlers’ grievances against the excessive debt deduction rate, Ahmad Zahid said that he would hold a meeting with the top management to discuss the matter. — Bernama