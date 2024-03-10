KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Indonesian General Election’s (Pemilu 2024) re-voting process for the entire Kuala Lumpur area that took place at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here today went smoothly and under control.

“It was smooth, there was no rowdiness and it was quieter,” according to a source at the Indonesian embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

The source said about 6,000 voters turned up.

“However, the actual number of voters will only be known by the organisers of the election re-voting process, which is the KPU (General Election Commission),” the source said when contacted by Bernama on late Sunday afternoon.

The voting centre at WTC is the largest voting centre for Indonesians abroad in the world.

The source said voting through Mobile Ballot Boxes (KSKs) that should be taken to factories and work locations could not be carried out because today is Sunday and some workplaces were closed.

In addition, the information from the KPU regarding the re-voting process which was given at the last minute made many voters unable to turn up at the WTC today. Therefore, KSK ballot papers are expected to be much lower, the source added.

Today’s re-voting process involved 22 polling stations and 120 KSKs.

Among those who voted was the Indonesian ambassador to Malaysia, Datuk Hermono.

Bernama on Saturday reported that the Indonesian embassy, in a post on its Facebook page, had informed that it received an official notification from the Central Jakarta KPU to hold the re-voting process for the entire Kuala Lumpur area.

Indonesian media reports stated that the re-voting involved 62,217 registered voters, consisting of 42,372 individuals who will vote at the WTC and 19,845 individuals through KSKs in 120 locations.

The re-voting was carried out after Indonesian police found criminal elements of election violations involving data manipulation and forgery carried out by the seven Kuala Lumpur Foreign Election Committees. — Bernama