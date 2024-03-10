SARIKEI, March 10 — The Sarawak government will continue to work in developing rural areas in various ways to ensure the development gap with the city can be reconciled.

Advisor in the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Food Industry, Commodities, and Regional Development) Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom said the Pakan state legislative assembly (DUN) is also not lagging behind in the current development driven by the Sarawak government.

“Most of the residents in the constituency depend on the agricultural sector to generate income for socio-economic development.

“That being said, we would like to call on our community in the area to always strive to grow in various ways as well as to act wisely and quickly in order to seize all forms of development opportunities created by the government.

“We see various developments nowadays being implemented by the government, including improvements on infrastructure facilities and communications network as well as agricultural development,” he said.

Mawan said this at the thanksgiving ceremony for the longhouse roofing project at Rumah George Chunggut, Nansang Pakan on March 8.

Additionally, Mawan called on the community leaders and village chiefs (KMKK), who have been entrusted the leadership role at the grassroots level, to provide the best service to the community in order to build the community’s trust and confidence in their administration.

“KMKKs must set a good example for the community. When making any decision related to the community’s needs, they need to be fair, rational and wise in managing an institution, particularly in a longhouse.

“We are aware that dealing with a variety of people makes KMKKs’ tasks difficult, but all of that must be dealt with wisely,” he added. — Borneo Post