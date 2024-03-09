SUNGAI PETANI, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the wedding ceremony of Sungai Petani Member of Parliament Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari here today.

Mohammed Taufiq, 28, who is the sixth child of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, married Dr Fathiya Ainul Mardhiyah Andri Nopendra, 26, who is from Indonesia.

The arrival of the Prime Minister at a ceremony held at the Sungai Petani Municipal Council Hall at noon was greeted by Johari and his wife Puan Sri Noraini Mohd.

The Prime Minister then joined the feast before mingling with the guests present and had time to take pictures with the bride and groom and family members.

The ceremony was also attended by several cabinet ministers including Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Also present were Dewan Negara Speaker Datuk Mutang Tagal, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, members of Parliament as well as foreign dignitaries.

The Prime Minister left the ceremony at 1pm.

He is scheduled to attend two programmes in Penang today, namely visiting the Seberang Jaya Hospital and Seberang Perai Tengah district police headquarters. — Bernama