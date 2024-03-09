KLUANG, March 9 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will organise Ramadan Rahmah Bazaars at eight selected locations in Johor from March 12 to April 11.

The bazaars will be at Perling Mall, Johor Baru; Pesta, Batu Pahat; Laman SR, Simpang Renggam, Kluang; Kipmart, Kota Tinggi; Taman Wawasan, Mersing; Pekan Nenas MPPN Reserve, Pontian; Kampung Tengah Business Centre, Muar and Taman Yayasan, Segamat.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said the bazaars are organised with the cooperation of the state government and local authorities, and will offer RM20 e-wallet incentives to 8,000 visitors, while 660 traders who offer cashless Touch N Go payment services will receive RM50 e-wallet incentives.

“We estimate about 40 per cent of traders to offer at least one Rahmah Menu priced at not exceeding RM5 and those who offer the menu can apply for a special discount card from KPDN to enable them to purchase selected supplies at discounts of up to 30 per cent at five major hypermarkets,” she said at a media conference after officiating a back-to-school sale programme here today.

She also said that they would be implementing the MySave Food Ramadan initiative with the help of Malaysia Gema Youth Association (GEMA) and Gerakan Pengguna Siswa (GPS), with excess unsold food at bazaars being distributed to students through the initiative.

“The collection will be done for seven days, from March 22 to 24 and March 29 to April 1,” she added. — Bernama

