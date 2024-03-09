KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― The number of chronic kidney disease (CKD) cases in Malaysia is on the rising trend, with almost 9,500 new patients requiring dialysis each year, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said approximately 4.7 million individuals are currently affected by CKD, which is alarming.

“To address this, various comprehensive healthcare measures are needed, including strategies focusing on prevention, early detection, effective risk management and appropriate treatment.

“At present, there have been many advancements in medical care capable of managing chronic diseases and preventing complications. For CKD care, we provide suitable and tailored treatment,” he said in his speech when launching the national-level World Kidney Day 2024 here today.

Lukanisman further said that efforts to combat all forms of kidney problems, especially diabetes and various non-communicable diseases, require sustainable approaches from all quarters.

“The Health Ministry is always committed to improving access to optimal and quality healthcare services,” he said. ― Bernama

