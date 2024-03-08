ALOR GAJAH, March 8 — As many as nine new telecommunications towers are being planned to be built in Melaka under the Universal Service Provision (PPS) of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) this year.

State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan said that the state government has asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to identify the locations to build the towers as soon as possible.

“I hope that a technical and infrastructure meeting with all parties involved in the construction of the new telecommunications towers can be held as soon as the locations are identified.

“The state government is committed to improving internet access in Melaka, especially in rural areas through the construction of more new telecommunication towers under the PPS Jendela,” he told reporters today.

He said this after visiting the Jendela Phase One project in four locations, namely Kampung Orang Asli Gapam Baru, Kompleks MSN Saujana Asahan, Kampung Sungai Buloh and Kampung Ayer Limau.

He added that of the seven towers that were planned under PPS Jendela Phase One last year, one of them has now started operating by offering 4G services in Kampung Gapis Asahan in Jasin.

The other six towers are expected to be operational in stages by the end of this year and all the towers are currently in the radio and transmitter station installation stage.

“Out of the six towers, four projects were handed over to telecommunications operators today and they are expected to be operational in the next four months,” he said.

He said the permit approval period for the construction of telecommunications towers by the local authorities has also now been accelerated to one month compared with about six months previously. — Bernama