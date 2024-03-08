KOTA KINABALU, March 8 — The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has canceled the licence of a funfair operator after two people fell from a ride and suffered serious injuries at the Likas Sport Complex here on Wednesday.

Mayor Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah said this is to allow the relevant authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident.

Sabin said inspection revealed that there was no issue when the funfair operator initially applied for the permit to operate from DBKK.

“When the company applied for the permit, we looked at all the documents and supporting documents, which includes compliance with all requirements and based on all the documents, we did not find any issues and that is why DBKK issued the permit for them to operate,” he said on Friday.

When asked about the procedure taken by DBKK in issuing permits and licences for operators, Sabin said DBKK will screen all companies to ensure the latter comply with all requirements and conditions set by the city council.

“In terms of the permit for funfairs, we will look at the last date of maintenance and services of their equipment as well as their past track records, which include here in Kota Kinabalu and other states or countries.

“If a similar incident ever occurred, DBKK will not issue a permit for them to operate,” he said, adding that DBKK had done a proper screening of the company before issuing the permit but emphasized that the company should be more thorough in their services and equipment maintenance.

A man and a woman fell from the “Sotong Ride” while it was in operation around 8.50pm.

The 35-year-old man suffered a head injury which required operation, while the 29-year-old woman injured her face.

Following the incident, police had instructed the funfair to cease operation immediately.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said this is to allow the funfair management and operator to re-examine the safety level of all types of games offered at the amusement park.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code, punishment for act which endangers life or the personal safety of others. — The Borneo Post