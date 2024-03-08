JOHOR BARU, March 8 — The Johor police’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) seized a total of 1.25 tonnes of illicit substances worth RM7.61 million with the arrest of 432 in a state-wide special screening operation.

The operation, called Ops Tapia Khas, ran from Monday to Wednesday.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said the three-day operation, involving 19 officers and 200 personnel, targeted several hotspots in the state.

He said the police districts involved were Johor Baru South, Johor Baru North and Seri Alam within the district here, in addition to Iskandar Puteri, Kluang, Mersing, Segamat, Tangkak, Kulai, Muar and Pontian.

“Several raids were carried out in Felda settlements, PPR housing projects, low-cost housing zones, fishing jetties, mobile ports and other locations that are known drug hubs.

“Throughout the operation, a total of 524 people were checked and 432 were arrested for various drug offences,” he said in a statement today.

Kumar said among those arrested were 54 suspects who are ‘wanted’ by the authorities.

He added those detained were aged between 18 and 71.

“During the operation, the police also seized 5,971.53g of ecstasy powder, syabu (334.01g), heroin (659.43g), cannabis (2,324.42g), Eramin 5 pills (261.62g), ketamine (289.86), yaba pills (4.71g), ecstasy pills (1,336.80g), ketum leaves (5,591.70g) and ketum water (23.75 litres).

“The total amount of the seized items can be able to feed 32,814 addicts,” he said.

Kumar said investigators also confiscated 10 vehicles, jewellery and cash amounting to RM472,468 during the operation.

“A total of 38 suspects will be prosecuted under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kumar said that from January 1 until last Wednesday, the state NCID had arrested a total of 5,061 individuals for various drug offences, including 66 who were suspected drug pushers.

“The drug pushers will be subject to the restrictions stipulated in a detention order for two years as part of preventive measures under the Dangerous Drugs Act’s Special Preventive Measures (LLPK).

“During the same period, a total of 154 individuals were subject to Section 39C of the ADB 1952 with imprisonment for a period of between five and seven years,” he said, adding that the arrested foreign suspects were also investigated under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Kumar said that during the same period, the police also managed to seize 1.25 tonnes of narcotics worth RM7.61 million and seized properties linked to drug syndicate worth RM4.19 million.

He said the police hope that the community will continue to share information related to drug activities in their respective areas.

Any drug-related information can be channelled through the Johor NCID hotline at: 012-2087222.