SHAH ALAM, March 7 — The Selangor State Assembly today passed the State Service Commission (Remuneration) (Amendment) Enactment Bill 2023 to amend the fixed allowance and interview rates of the State Services Commission.

The bill was passed by State Assembly Speaker Lau Weng San after the third reading by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Earlier, when tabling the bill, Amirudin said that the amendment aims to revise the amount of fixed allowances and interview rates, which were increased in June last year.

“According to Section 3 of the State Services Commission Enactment, the remuneration of its members consists of fixed salary, allowances and benefits that are fixed and cannot be changed.

“A review of the allowance rates for these members is reasonable as it was last done in 2013, more than 10 to 11 years ago. So, this amendment is expected to be a catalyst to improve the quality of excellent service,” he said during the state assembly meeting here today.

Amirudin said the proposed amended rates for the commission are: Chairman from RM3,000 to RM4,000, deputy chairman from RM2,300 to RM3,000 and commission members from RM2,000 to RM2,500.

The sitting was adjourned until a date to be announced later. — Bernama