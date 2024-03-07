KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Former prime minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob today reminded political leaders to be mindful of their statements that could worsen the racial gap.

Seemingly directing his barb to the government’s announcements on Chinese New Villages as heritage sites and the inclusion of “bak kut teh” as national heritage food, the Umno MP said such statements would invite rift among the public.

“It is a big responsibility for leaders to be more mindful with their statements, statements such as making Chinese new villages a Unesco world heritage site and bak kut teh as heritage food would not be able to strengthen the integration of races, instead could cause long-standing polemic,” Ismail Sabri said during his debate on the King’s speech in Parliament here.

