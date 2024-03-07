ALOR SETAR, March 7 — The Kedah government is open to any private entities, from within or outside the country, who are interested in opening a private hospital in Langkawi, said state Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman Major (Rtd) Mansor Zakaria.

He said this in response to a suggestion from Amar Pared Mahamud (PN-Kuah), during the State Legislative Assembly sitting on Tuesday (March 5), for the state government to invest through its subsidiaries, or attract foreign investors to set up an international standard specialist hospital in Langkawi, to allow foreign tourists get the best healthcare on the tourist island.

Amar Pared said that Langkawi, which was listed as the ninth-best island in the world by Travel Plus Leisure Readers Magazine 2023, should have international standard specialist hospital facilities.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, Mansor said that the state government has no intention to issue new licences to massage parlours in Langkawi, to prevent rampant immoral activities on the tourist island.

He said that existing premises can still operate as long as they do not violate the conditions set by the local authority (PBT).

“The state government’s action to stop issuing licences for massage parlours is based on the concept of governing Kedah, that prevention is better than treating immoral activities,” he said when winding up the debate at the state assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Aman, today. — Bernama

