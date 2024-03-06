LIMBANG, March 6 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said construction of the four-lane Northern Sarawak Coastal Highway will begin next year.

He said the highway — costing RM6.1 billion and running from Miri to Limbang, passing through Brunei — is necessary in view of the major development projects that will be implemented in Limbang Division, covering Limbang and Lawas districts, from next year until 2030.

“For example, Limbang airport will be expanded and lengthened to enable bigger aircraft to land and secondly, we have identified a site in Limbang Town, facing Brunei Bay, as a resort and recreational area,” he told reporters after chairing the Sarawak Development Coordination Committee Meeting (SDCCM) here.

He said the resort and recreational area will attract regional tourists.

“In Lawas, we have identified a site to be developed into a port and another site for the construction of an airport,” the premier said.

He added that the private sector will be involved in the development of an area in Lawas Town, facing the Brunei Bay, as a resort to attract tourists.

He said this area is not far from the site for the proposed port.

“With the availability of all these infrastructures, Limbang Division will be able to attract more regional tourists, such as from Brunei and Sabah,” he said.

The premier said Limbang Division has the potential to be a producer of gas “because, we, through Petros (Petroleum Sarawak Berhad), will be involved in the gas industry”.

He said his deputy Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, is in a discussion with a Middle Eastern investor to come and work with Petros to invest in the gas industry.

He said also Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) is in the process of installing an electricity grid in northern Sarawak, from Miri, which, among others, is for the purpose of supplying renewable energy to Sabah.

He added SEB is in talks with Brunei which is also interested in renewable energy.

“Another issue that SDCCM discussed is for us to get renewable energy from cascading power sources that can be garnered from Limbang and Trusan rivers,” he said.

He assured the construction of cascading power sources will not submerge land or involve in taking land.

The premier said a site in Limbang valley and another area of about 200 hectares in Sundar in Lawas district have been identified for the cultivation of paddy in a large scale.

“I believe that from now until 2030, Limbang Division will be busy with the implementation of major projects,” he said.