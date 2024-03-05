KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The police only received one notice regarding the gathering from the organisers of the Women’s March Malaysia (WMMY) 2024, and not four as claimed, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said.

The first notice, received on Friday, was handed back to the organisers as it did not fill up the 14 conditions stated in the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“They only filled up nine conditions and removed the remainder, so we handed the notice back for them to complete what is needed, but based on the new notice received, they have yet to do so,” he told reporters after handing over school supplies to Standard One pupils from the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters personnel here today.

He added that even though the organisers did not fulfil all conditions, they still took note of the gathering and would assign adequate personnel to ensure the safety of participants and the general public.

He reminded that the police respected the rights of individuals to hold gatherings but were tasked with ensuring public order and national security.

On the #Reformasi100peratus gathering, he said six individuals have provided their statements and they would be taking statements from the remaining three individuals, adding that the investigation paper would be completed this week before being sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers. — Bernama

