KLANG, March 4 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said he will check the allegation that the police refused to receive a rally notice from the Women’s March Malaysia (WMMY) 2024 Organising Committee.

However, he said the police’s refusal to accept the assembly notice sent by the WMMY 2024 Organising Committee may be due to the organisers failing to meet the conditions set under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (Act 736).

He said this at a press conference after the Key Handover Ceremony of the Bandar Sultan Suleiman Police Housing at the North Klang District Police Headquarters here today.

Razarudin said every action taken by the police must be based on the provisions of the law where any gathering must take into account aspects of public order and national security.

Advertisement

“The general understanding under Article 10 (Federal Constitution) is about the fundamental right to assemble but there is a law that is allocated to the authorities to balance between fundamental rights and public order and national security.

“The police have the right to determine the conditions of the assembly, among which the conditions may be that we ask them (the organiser) to do it in another place or if the landlord does not give permission (to assemble)... those are all among the conditions that the organisers have to comply with,” he said.

Previously, the organising committee of WMMY 2024 claimed that they had attempted to obtain permission to hold the gathering four times, but the police refused to accept the submitted assembly notices. — Bernama

Advertisement