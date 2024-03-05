KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Counsels acting for SRC International Sdn Bhd in its US$1.18 billion (RM4.9 billion) civil suit against Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today evidence in court will prove the former prime minister manipulated to procure a whopping RM4 billion loan from the country’s pension fund to enrich himself of US$120 million, causing losses to the company and the Malaysian people at large.

The suit, in relation to an alleged breach of trust and breach of statutory duty involving the RM4 billion Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) loan to SRC International when Najib was prime minister, is being heard before the Commercial High Court.

When reading the opening statement, lead counsel for SRC International Datuk Lim Chee Wee said the plaintiff will demonstrate that Najib wielded supreme authority over the company as a public officer and abused his power knowing full well that he was doing so or being recklessly indifferent to the limits of his public power authority.

“SRC became a vehicle victim of a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional fraud orchestrated by the first defendant, through multiple wrongdoings in his multiple roles of a public officer as prime minister and minister of finance, advisor emeritus of SRC and in truth a shadow director,” he told judge Datuk Ahmad Fairuz Zainol Abidin.

Lim said contemporaneous documents and events also demonstrate how Najib abused his role as prime minister and finance minister to push through and expedite the requisite approvals for the loans subsequently granted by KWAP.

Co-lead counsel P. Gananathan said the court will also hear evidence that the SRC International board of directors were neither able to exercise discretion nor judgment, but instead accustomed to act in accordance with the direction of the first defendant, Najib.

Former Singapore-based banker Kevin Michael Swampillai is set to testify as the first witness.

Imprisoned since August 23,2022, Najib is serving his 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million fine for his conviction over the misappropriation of SRC International’s RM42 million funds, which has recently been reduced to six years of jail and RM50 million fine by the Pardons Board.

SRC, under its new management, had filed legal action against Najib and its former directors Datuk Suboh Md Yassin, Datuk Mohammed Azhar Osman Khairuddin, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, Datuk Che Abdullah @ Rashidi Che Omar, Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi and Tan Sri Ismee Ismail in May 2021.

However, later, it removed six names from the suit and retained Najib as defendant.

Additionally, Najib has brought the former named SRC International directors as third-party respondents.

SRC as a plaintiff in the writ of summons had alleged that Najib had abused his power and obtained personal benefits from SRC International’s funds as well as misappropriated the funds. Najib was SRC’s Emeritus Advisor from May 1, 2012, until March 4, 2019.

SRC International, which is now wholly owned by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc) is seeking general damages, exemplary, additional and interest, costs and other appropriate relief provided by the court.

SRC International is currently seeking a declaration from the court that Naijib is liable to account for the company’s losses due to his breach of duties and trust.

The company is also seeking an order that Najib pay the US$1.18 billion in losses it suffered, and damages for breach of duties and trust.

