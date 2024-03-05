KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, the wife of former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, has filed an application to ultimately challenge the validity and constitutionality of a legal provision that was used to charge her for alleged failure to declare her assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

News portal Malaysiakini reported Na’imah as having filed the application to refer this matter to the High Court to decide if Section 36(2) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act infringes her constitutional rights.

On January 23, Na’imah was charged under Section 36(2) and had pleaded not guilty.

MORE TO COME

Advertisement